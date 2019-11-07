BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Operational Progress on November 14, 2019

MAINZ, Germany, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX, "BioNTech" or "the Company")), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on patient-specific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases, will announce on Thursday, November 14th, 2019 its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. BioNTech will also host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 08:00 a.m. ET (2:00 p.m. CET) to report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 and provide a corporate update.



To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers five minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the Conference ID: 8453733.

United States international: +1 631 510 7495 United States domestic (toll-free): +1 866 966 1396 Germany: +49 692 443 7351

Participants may also access the slides and the webcast of the conference call via the "Events & Presentations" page of the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://biontech.de/ . A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the call.



About BioNTech

BioNTech was founded in 2008 on the understanding that every cancer patient's tumor is unique and therefore each patient's treatment should be individualized. Its cutting-edge pipeline includes individualized mRNA-based product candidates, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, novel checkpoint immunomodulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. BioNTech has established relationships with seven pharmaceutical collaborators, including Eli Lilly and Company, Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genevant and Pfizer, and has published over 150 peer-reviewed publications on its scientific approach.

