BW LPG's Q3 2019 Financial Results Presentation to be held on 21 November 2019
SINGAPORE, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BW LPG Limited ("BW LPG", the "Company", OSE ticker code: "BWLPG.OL") will release its third quarter 2019 results at approximately 0800hrs CET on 21 November 2019.
In connection with its third quarter 2019 earnings release, BW LPG will hold an investor presentation with Martin Ackermann (CEO) and Elaine Ong (CFO). The details are as follows:
Date: Thursday, 21 November 2019
|Location
|Local Time
|Universal Time
|Oslo, Norway
|14:00 CET
|UTC + 1 hours
|New York, U.S.A
|08:00 EST
|UTC - 5 hours
|Singapore
|21:00 SGT
|UTC + 8 hours
The investor presentation will be available via audio webcast which can be accessed at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bwy3kfjj
The webcast will be available on BW LPG's website, www.bwlpg.com, as soon as possible after the presentation.
Please dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time with the respective telephone numbers and participant pin code provided below.
Participant pin code: 6195329
|Country
|Toll-Free
|Toll
|International
|+65 6713-5090
|Norway
|800-1-0250
|USA
|1866-519-4004
|+1 84-5675-0437
|Singapore
|800-616-2391
|+65 6713-5090
|UK
|0808-234-6646
|+44 20-3621-4779
|Austria
|0800-29-8071
|+43 7-2081-5855
|Belgium
|0800-7-8805
|+32 2891-0206
|Canada
|1866-386-1016
|+1 41-6759-9734
|China
|400-620-8038 /
800-819-0121
|Denmark
|8088-3616
|+45 3272-0301
|Finland
|0800-91-7616
|+358 9-2317-0516
|France
|0800-91-2761
|+33 1-7095-0584
|Germany
|0800-182-0671
|+49 69-2573-9826
|Hong Kong
|800-90-6601
|+852 3018-6771
|Japan
|012-092-5376
|+81 3-4503-6012
|Netherlands
|0800-022-1931
|Portugal
|8008-1-9325
|Spain
|900-83-1124
|+34 9-3275-7342
|Sweden
|0200-33-0969
|+46 8-5352-7869
|Switzerland
|0800-56-1006
For further information, please contact:
Elaine Ong, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
BW LPG Limited
Tel: +65 6705 5506
E-mail: elaine.ong@bwlpg.com
Iver Baatvik
Head of Investor Relations
BW LPG Limited
Tel: +65 6705 5519
E-mail: iver.baatvik@bwlpg.com
About BW LPG
BW LPG is the world's leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) and Large Gas Carriers (LGC) with a total carrying capacity of over 4 million cbm. With four decades of operating experience in LPG shipping and experienced seafarers and staff, BW LPG offers a flexible and reliable service to customers. More information about BW LPG can be found at www.bwlpg.com.
BW LPG is associated with BW Group, one of the world's leading shipping groups. BW's controlled fleet of over 400 ships includes oil tankers, LNG and LPG carriers, floating storage and regasification (FSRU) units, chemical tankers, dry cargo carriers and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units.
