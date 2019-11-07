BW LPG's Q3 2019 Financial Results Presentation to be held on 21 November 2019

SINGAPORE, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BW LPG Limited ("BW LPG", the "Company", OSE ticker code: "BWLPG.OL") will release its third quarter 2019 results at approximately 0800hrs CET on 21 November 2019.



In connection with its third quarter 2019 earnings release, BW LPG will hold an investor presentation with Martin Ackermann (CEO) and Elaine Ong (CFO). The details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 21 November 2019

Location Local Time Universal Time Oslo, Norway 14:00 CET UTC + 1 hours New York, U.S.A 08:00 EST UTC - 5 hours Singapore 21:00 SGT UTC + 8 hours

The investor presentation will be available via audio webcast which can be accessed at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bwy3kfjj

The webcast will be available on BW LPG's website, www.bwlpg.com, as soon as possible after the presentation.

Please dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time with the respective telephone numbers and participant pin code provided below.

Participant pin code: 6195329

Country Toll-Free Toll International +65 6713-5090 Norway 800-1-0250 USA 1866-519-4004 +1 84-5675-0437 Singapore 800-616-2391 +65 6713-5090 UK 0808-234-6646 +44 20-3621-4779 Austria 0800-29-8071 +43 7-2081-5855 Belgium 0800-7-8805 +32 2891-0206 Canada 1866-386-1016 +1 41-6759-9734 China 400-620-8038 /

800-819-0121 Denmark 8088-3616 +45 3272-0301 Finland 0800-91-7616 +358 9-2317-0516 France 0800-91-2761 +33 1-7095-0584 Germany 0800-182-0671 +49 69-2573-9826 Hong Kong 800-90-6601 +852 3018-6771 Japan 012-092-5376 +81 3-4503-6012 Netherlands 0800-022-1931 Portugal 8008-1-9325 Spain 900-83-1124 +34 9-3275-7342 Sweden 0200-33-0969 +46 8-5352-7869 Switzerland 0800-56-1006

For further information, please contact:

Elaine Ong, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

BW LPG Limited

Tel: +65 6705 5506

E-mail: elaine.ong@bwlpg.com

Iver Baatvik

Head of Investor Relations

BW LPG Limited

Tel: +65 6705 5519

E-mail: iver.baatvik@bwlpg.com

About BW LPG

BW LPG is the world's leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) and Large Gas Carriers (LGC) with a total carrying capacity of over 4 million cbm. With four decades of operating experience in LPG shipping and experienced seafarers and staff, BW LPG offers a flexible and reliable service to customers. More information about BW LPG can be found at www.bwlpg.com.



BW LPG is associated with BW Group, one of the world's leading shipping groups. BW's controlled fleet of over 400 ships includes oil tankers, LNG and LPG carriers, floating storage and regasification (FSRU) units, chemical tankers, dry cargo carriers and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units.



This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.