ObsEva Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

GENEVA, Switzerland and BOSTON, MA (November 7, 2019) – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) (SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 and announced top line results of the IMPLANT 4 trial.

"Despite the unexpected results for IMPLANT 4, we remain optimistic and committed to the development of our innovative pipeline with potentially best in class product candidates for serving unmet medical needs of millions of women. In particular, we are looking forward to PRIMROSE 2 study top line results, which we expect to announce this quarter" said Ernest Loumaye, MD, PhD, OB/GYN, CEO and Co-Founder of ObsEva.

Pipeline Update

1. Nolasiban

IMPLANT 4 study did not meet primary endpoint: The Company has decided to discontinue the current development of nolasiban for IVF and will be exploring potential repositioning of the product.

2. Linzagolix

·Completed Patient Randomization for Two Pivotal Phase 3 trials For Women with Uterine Fibroids (PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2): The studies include approximately 1,000 women in total with heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) associated with uterine fibroids. The efficacy and safety of two oral doses of linzagolix are being studied, including 100mg once daily without hormonal add-back therapy (ABT) and 200mg once daily with ABT.

·Positive Phase 2b (EDELWEISS 1) Results Presented at the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Annual Meeting: ObsEva presented positive 52-week results of linzagolix for treating endometriosis-associated pain.

·Phase 3 trials EDELWEISS 2 (U.S.) and EDELWEISS 3 (U.S. and Europe) Currently Enrolling Patients: Each trial will enroll approximately 450 women with endometriosis-associated pain, and will include two oral doses of linzagolix, 75mg once daily without low-dose ABT and 200mg once daily with ABT.





3. OBE022 To Delay Preterm Birth



·Data Monitoring Committee Recommended Continuation of Phase 2 Study in Europe (PROLONG): In July 2019, the independent data monitoring committee (IDMC) recommended continuing the ongoing PROLONG trial with no modifications based upon the first 30 patients enrolled in Part B. Part B is the multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled portion of the trial that will enroll up to 120 patients with preterm labor at a gestational age of between 24 and 34 weeks.



·

Anticipated Near-Term Milestones

ObsEva expects to achieve the following clinical and regulatory milestones in 2019 - 2020:

Fourth quarter 2019

Linzagolix: Report six-month primary endpoint data from the PRIMROSE 2 Phase 3 trial (U.S. and Europe) to treat HMB due to uterine fibroids.



Report six-month primary endpoint data from the PRIMROSE 2 Phase 3 trial (U.S. and Europe) to treat HMB due to uterine fibroids. OBE022: Receive interim update in 60 patients dosed in Part B of the PROLONG Phase 2a trial in acute pre-term labor and decide next steps in development.

Second Quarter 2020

·Linzagolix: Report six-month primary endpoint data from the Phase 3 PRIMROSE 1 trial (U.S.) of linzagolix for the treatment of HMB due to uterine fibroids.

Second Half 2020

Linzagolix:

Read-out 12 month data for PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2 Conduct pre-submission meeting with the European Medicines Agency and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for uterine fibroid indication.



OBEO22: Report PROLONG study final results

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $27.6 million, or $0.63 per share, compared with a net loss of $18.6 million, or $0.42 per share, for the third quarter of 2018. Research and development expenses were $21.9 million and general and administrative expenses were $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $15.9 million and $3.1 million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2018. The net loss for the third quarter of 2019 included non-cash expenses of $3.0 million for stock-based compensation, compared with $2.0 million in the prior-year period.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $91.0 million, compared with $138.6 million as of December 31, 2018.

The full Q3 2019 financial report shall be available from November 11, 2019, in the financial reports section of the Company's website.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor, and improving ET outcomes following IVF. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "may", "plan", "potential", "will", and similar expressions, and are based on ObsEva's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the clinical development of ObsEva's product candidates, the timing of enrollment in and data from clinical trials and the results of interactions with regulatory authorities. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials and clinical development, including the risk that the results of earlier clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials, related interactions with regulators, ObsEva's reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of ObsEva's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, the Risk Factors filed as Exhibit 99.1 to ObsEva's Form 6-K filed on August 7, 2019, and other filings ObsEva makes with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investors page of ObsEva's website at http://www.ObsEva.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to ObsEva as of the date of this release, and ObsEva assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

Three-month period

ended September 30, Nine-Month Period

Ended September 30, (in USD '000, except share and per share data) - unaudited 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating income other than revenue 5 2 11 10 OPERATING EXPENSES Research and development expenses (21,935 ) (15,909 ) (70,513 ) (46,945 ) General and administrative expenses (4,865 ) (3,137 ) (16,306 ) (10,287 ) Total operating expenses (26,800 ) (19,045 ) (86,819 ) (57,231 ) OPERATING LOSS (26,795 ) (19,043 ) (86,808 ) (57,221 ) Finance income 219 430 425 616 Finance expense (1,021 ) — (1,608 ) — NET LOSS BEFORE TAX (27,597 ) (18,613 ) (87,991 ) (56,605 ) Income tax (expense) (10 ) 23 (51 ) 23 NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (27,607 ) (18,590 ) (88,042 ) (56,582 ) Net loss per share Basic (0.63 ) (0.42 ) (2.01 ) (1.45 ) Diluted (0.63 ) (0.42 ) (2.01 ) (1.45 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding 43,739,938 43,196,686 43,693,245 39,092,256

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in USD '000) - unaudited September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 91,017 138,640 Other receivables 776 885 Prepaid expenses 5,964 5,715 Total current assets 97,757 145,240 Non-current assets Right-of-use assets 2,202 — Furniture, fixtures and equipment 261 319 Intangible assets 26,608 21,608 Other long-term assets 270 273 Total non-current assets 29,341 22,200 Total assets 127,098 167,440 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Current tax liability 46 — Other payables and current liabilities 6,515 2,766 Accrued expenses 19,595 14,163 Current lease liabilities 598 — Total current liabilities 26,754 16,929 Non-current liabilities Non-current lease liabilities 1,665 — Non-current borrowings 24,830 — Post-employment obligations 3,608 3,547 Other long-term liabilities 414 48 Total non-current liabilities 30,517 3,595 Shareholders' equity Share capital 3,448 3,420 Share premium 318,226 314,565 Reserves 20,122 12,858 Accumulated losses (271,969 ) (183,927 ) Total shareholders' equity 69,827 146,916 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 127,098 167,440

