The Intertain Group Limited - Simon Wykes Steps Down as Director and Managing Director

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Intertain Group Limited ("Intertain") (TSX:ITX), an indirect subsidiary of Gamesys Group plc ("Gamesys" and together with Intertain, the "Group") (LSE:GYS), announces today that Simon Wykes has stepped down as a director and as Managing Director of Intertain, effective as of November 1, 2019.



Mr. Wykes' resignation follows the completion of the acquisition by Gamesys of the business of Gamesys (Holding) Limited, excluding sports brands and games (the "Acquisition") on September 26, 2019. As previously announced, Mr. Wykes will remain on the board of directors of Gamesys in the role of Transition Director for a 12-month tenure, beginning upon closing of the Acquisition.

About The Intertain Group Limited

Intertain is an indirect subsidiary of Gamesys, the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Gamesys currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com) and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about Gamesys, please visit www.Gamesysgroup.com.

