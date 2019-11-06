Market Overview

Religious Liberty Expert Kelly Shackelford Statement on President Donald Trump's Remarks Concerning Federal Judges

Globe Newswire  
November 06, 2019 4:43pm   Comments
WASHINGTON, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement may be attributed to Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, and Chief Counsel to First Liberty Institute: 

"President Trump's record on judicial nominations is nothing short of astounding. In just three years we've seen a record number of judges dedicated to originalist Constitutional principles nominated and confirmed to the federal judiciary, potentially changing the course of history. As an organization committed to defending religious freedom, we are thrilled with the confirmation record of the President's judicial nominees who are faithful to protecting our First Amendment rights."

About First Liberty Institute
First Liberty Institute is the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at media@firstliberty.org or by calling 972-941-4453.

