Con Edison Chairman & CEO John McAvoy to Present at 2019 EEI Financial Conference on November 12

Globe Newswire  
November 06, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John McAvoy, chairman and chief executive officer of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED), will present an overview of the company at the 2019 Edison Electric Institute Financial Conference on Tuesday, November 12 at 8:15 a.m. (Eastern Time).

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at http://www.wsw.com/webcast/eei6/ed. The link also will be posted at the Con Edison Investor Relations website at https://investor.conedison.com/presentations-webcasts.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $12 billion in annual revenues and $56 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric, gas and steam service in New York City and Westchester County, New York; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., which through its subsidiaries develops, owns and operates renewable and energy infrastructure projects and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which through its subsidiaries invests in electric and natural gas transmission projects.

Contact:
Media Relations
212-460-4111

 

