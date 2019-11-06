Market Overview

Giga-tronics to Announce Second Quarter Results and a Conference Call on November 12, 2019

Globe Newswire  
November 06, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
DUBLIN, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DUBLIN, Calif., November 6, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB:GIGA) will release results for its second fiscal quarter ended September 28, 2019 on Tuesday November 12, 2019 after the close of trading on the OTCQB Market.

Also on November 12, 2019, Giga-tronics will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results and provide an update on the company's operations.

To participate in the call, dial: (888) 517-2470 or (630) 827-6818 and enter PIN Code 6364275#.  It is recommended that you call in five to ten minutes prior to the start time. You may also listen to the call via the Giga-tronics website at www.gigatronics.com.

A replay of the call will be available on the Giga-tronics website under "Investor Relations".  This conference call will reflect management views as of November 12, 2019 only.

Giga-tronics produces electronic warfare test solutions used in the defense industry and RADAR filters used in fighter jet aircrafts.

Headquartered in Dublin, California, Giga-tronics is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB Market under the symbol "GIGA".

Contact:  Traci Mitchell
Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer
(925) 328-4650 / tmitchell@gigatronics.com

Source: Giga-tronics Incorporated

