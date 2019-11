ObsEva SA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss IMPLANT 4 Trial Results and Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Business Update on November 7, 2019

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA –November 6, 2019 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health, today announced that it will release results from the Phase 3 IMPLANT 4 clinical trial of nolasiban and third quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, November 7, 2019. ObsEva management will host an investment community conference call at 8 a.m. Eastern Time, 2 p.m. Central European Time, Wednesday November 7, 2019, to discuss these results.

Investors may participate by dialing (844) 419-1772 for U.S. callers or +1 (213) 660-0921 for international callers, and referring to conference ID 9273485. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed under the "Investors" section of ObsEva's website www.obseva.com .

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com .

