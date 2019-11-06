Market Overview

Occidental Announces Dividend

Globe Newswire  
November 06, 2019 4:30pm
HOUSTON, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) said today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share on common stock payable on January 15, 2020, to stockholders of record as of December 10, 2019.

Occidental has paid quarterly dividends continuously since 1975 and has increased its dividend each year since 2002. The current annual rate is $3.16 per share.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Middle East and Latin America. We are the leading producer and largest acreage holder in the Permian Basin. Occidental is advancing a lower-carbon future with our subsidiary Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, which promotes innovative technologies that drive cost efficiencies and economically grow our business while reducing emissions. We also have a marketing and midstream business and WES Midstream, which includes Western Midstream Partners, LP. OxyChem, our chemical subsidiary, is among the top three U.S. producers for the principal products it manufactures and markets. Occidental posts or provides links to important information on our website at oxy.com.

Contacts:
Media:
Melissa E. Schoeb
713-366-5615
melissa_schoeb@oxy.com

or

Investors:
Jeff Alvarez
713-215-7864
jeff_alvarez@oxy.com

On the web: oxy.com

