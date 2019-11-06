



Paris, November 6, 2019, 10pm

AB Science announces the first presentation of preclinical results for

compound AB8939 in the 61st ASH Annual Meeting online program

AB Science SA (NYSE Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) announces today the first presentation of preclinical study results showing that compound AB8939 is capable of counteracting resistance to oncology treatments.

Entitled, ‘Anticancer Activity of a Highly Potent Small Molecule Tubulin Polymerization Inhibitor, AB8939', the full abstract and presentation schedule are accessible online from the conference website: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2019/webprogram/Paper122540.html .

This presentation will be delivered at the conference by Pr Olivier Hermine, MD, PhD. Olivier Hermine is Professor of Hematology at Paris V-René Descartes University, Chief of Adult Hematology at Hospital Necker (Paris), member of the French Académie des Sciences and author of 365 international publications.

Professor Olivier Hermine commented: "AB8939 seems particularly well-suited for treatment of relapsed/refractory AML (acute myeloid leukemia), being P-glycoprotein-insensitive and having demonstrated potent activity in relevant chemoresistant AML models. AML is a serious life-threatening condition and the most common cause of leukemia-related mortality. Chemoresistance is a major obstacle to frontline AML drugs with no standard regimen to date for the treatment of relapsed/refractory patients".

As reported in the above referenced abstract, a series of in vitro preclinical studies provide proof-of-concept that AB8939 has broad applicability as a potent anticancer drug, particularly in tumors of hematopoietic and lymphoid tissues, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Notably, AB8939 is able to circumvent two major resistance mechanisms, namely multidrug resistance P-glycoprotein (Pgp) and myeloperoxidase (MPO) mediated resistance, thereby conferring an important advantage over traditional tubulin inhibitors.

These data show that AB8939 is a highly potent Pgp-independent, next-generation microtubule-destabilizer drug for cancer therapy, in particular, difficult to treat hematopoietic tumors such as relapsed/refractory AML. A first in human, phase 1 trial evaluating AB8939 in AML patients unfit to receive intensive chemotherapy in second and third-line will be initiated in 2020. The European Medicine Agency (EMA) has validated the clinical development program for AB8939 in AML through a Scientific Advice procedure.

About AB8939

AB8939 is a novel microtubule destabilizing agent that is differentiated from other drugs of this class primarily by its inability to be transported by P-glycoprotein, thereby having potential to overcome Pgp-dependent multidrug resistance in cancer patients.

About AB Science

Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.

AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company's lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, and inflammatory diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (NYSE:AB).

Further information is available on AB Science's website: www.ab-science.com .

