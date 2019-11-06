Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Present at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 06, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
Share:

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced today that its management team will be presenting at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference on November 19, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York.

Inspire is scheduled to present at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at: http://wsw.com/webcast/stifel18/insp

A webcast replay of the presentation will be available for two weeks following the presentation in the Event Archive section of Inspire's Investor website at https://investors.inspiresleep.com/.

About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire's proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

Investor and Media Contact:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
bob@lifesciadvisors.com
646-597-6989

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo