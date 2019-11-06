Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Quarterly Dividends

Globe Newswire  
November 06, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
Share:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter dividend will be paid in cash on January 2, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2019.

The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.421875 per share on its 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on January 15, 2020, to stockholders of record on January 2, 2020.

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

Contact:
Michael P. O'Hara
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary
Email: MOHara@ArmadaHoffler.com
Phone: (757) 366-6684

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo