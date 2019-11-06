Cinedigm Acquires The Modern-Day Holiday Film 2ND CHANCE FOR CHRISTMAS

Starring Brittany Underwood, Vivica A. Fox, & Tara Reid



On Digital November 19 and DVD December 3, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 6, 2019 – Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) has announced the acquisition of Cinetel Films' holiday film 2ND CHANCE FOR CHRISTMAS starring Brittany Underwood (‘Days of our Lives', Game Change), Vivica A. Fox (Independence Day, Kill Bill Vol. 1) and Tara Reid (American Pie 1 & 2). Cinedigm will distribute the film in the US and Canada that is scheduled to release on Digital on November 19 followed by the DVD release on December 3, 2019.



From the Daytime Emmy Award winning director Christopher Ray and written by Danny Max & Scott Thomas Reynold, 2ND CHANCE FOR CHRISTMAS is a modern-day adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" that transforms the classic into a holiday film for a whole new generation. The all-star cast also includes Mark McGrath (The Last Sharknado: It's About Time, Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser), Jim O'Heir (Bad Times at the El Royale, The Last Whistle), Mark Christopher Lawrence ("Chuck", Maybe I'm Fine) and Jonathan Lipnicki (Jerry Maguire, Stuart Little).

2ND CHANCE FOR CHRISTMAS follows Chance Love (Brittany Underwood) who is living the dream of millions of aspiring singers with an amazing career, adoring fans and the perfect "Insta-boyfriend." But somewhere between the flashbulbs and the fame she lost her love of music. That is until a blast from the past, present and future come a knocking. Together they'll get her back into the Christmas spirit and rekindle her love for music and the holidays.

"Cinedigm is thrilled to bring this heart-warming modern-day adaptation of A Christmas Carol to a whole new audience just in time for the holiday season," said Yolanda Macias, Cinedigm's Executive Vice-President of Acquisitions. "2nd Chance For Christmas is certain to entertain even the biggest Scrooge."

2ND CHANCE FOR CHRISTMAS was produced by Gerald Webb and Christopher Ray, for DeInstitutionalized, LLC. Executive Producers include Sinjin Rosa and Scott Thomas Reynolds.

The deal was negotiated by Josh Thomashow, Director of Acquisitions for Cinedigm and Paul Hertzberg of CineTel Films

SYNOPSIS

A modern-day adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic "A Christmas Carol" about a Rock/Pop celebrity, Chance Love (Brittany Underwood), who has grown spoiled, selfish and heartless with her newfound fame and fortune. On Christmas Eve, the doomed ghost of her rock-star Grandfather (Mark McGrath) materializes and forewarns her that she will be visited by three spirits - the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. Christmas past (Jim O'Heir) appears first - a slick Crooner in the style of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. He reminds her of the girl she once was and her love of family and Christmas. Christmas present (Mark Christopher Lawrence) follows - a modern day Spoken Word/Hip Hop Artist who takes her on a journey through her present - shining a light on the people closest to her and the struggles that Chance has overlooked. Chance is shown her own vanity and ego and how it has eclipsed her ability to care about anyone or anything other than her career, her paycheck, and herself. Christmas Future (Vivica A. Fox) is her final visitation. The hooded figure takes her to her bleak future, showing her the end of the path that she is currently on. At last, Chance embraces the Christmas spirit. She realizes her love for her friends and family, uses her celebrity and fortune to help those in need and finally uses her music to spread joy and happiness.

FILM DETAILS

Distribution Company: Cinedigm

Digital Release: November 19, 2019

DVD Release: December 3, 2019

Written by: Danny Max & Scott Thomas Reynold

Directed by: Christopher Ray

Starring: Brittany Underwood, Vivica A. Fox, Mark McGrath, Jim O'Heir, Mark Christopher Lawrence, Jonathan Lipnicki and Tara Reid

Running Time: 85 Minutes

Rating: Not Rated

Embeddable Trailer Link: https://youtu.be/iwovg9W60MM

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Cinedigm powers custom content solutions to the world's largest retail, media and technology companies. The global company provides premium feature films and series to digital platforms including Netflix, Amazon, Xumo, Roku, Vizio, Dish/Sling, Apple, and Google plus cable/satellite providers including Comcast, Dish Network and DirectTV in addition to major retailers including Wal-Mart and Target. Leveraging Cinedigm's unique capabilities, content and technology, the company has emerged as a leader in the fast-growing digital-first channel business, with seven networks under management that reach hundreds of millions of devices while also providing premium content and service expertise to the entire digital-first ecosystem. With reciprocal distribution partnerships in both the United States and China, Cinedigm's growing stable of platforms has unprecedented availability in the two largest markets in the world.

ABOUT CINETEL

As CineTel Films Inc. begins its 39th year, the company continues to buck trends in the independent film and television business. CineTel's long term success relies on its ability to find quality stories and filmmakers and attach name talent to productions that appeal to a global audience. In addition, CineTel Films has acted as a worldwide sales agent for numerous independent film producers with a current catalogue of over 100 films. Focused on global partnerships, CineTel has forged co-production and distribution deals with Universal, Sony, Amazon, Warner Brothers, New Line, Millennium Media, Netflix, Cinedigm, Starz, NBCU, Syfy, among others. For more information, visit Cinetelfilms.com

ABOUT DEINSTITUTIONALIZED

DeInstitutionalized, LLC is a full service production company committed to producing creative and diverse content for film, television and digital platforms. The company compliments its diverse slate of original programming by providing production services to many of the industry's largest independent film and television distributors.