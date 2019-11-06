DEADLINE ALERT for FTCH, WORK, ERI, and SNDL: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH )

Class Period: pursuant and/or traceable to September 2018 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that large scale online wholesale was reasonably likely to lead to pricing volatility and heavy promotions of luxury goods; (2) that the Company's core business was vulnerable to such pricing pressures; (3) that the Company would aggressively pursue acquisitions to remain profitable; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK )

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement for the resale of up to 118,429,640 shares of its Class A common stock whereby Slack began trading as a public company

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement was false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company's Slack Platform was susceptible to recurring service-level disruptions; (2) that such disruptions were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; (3) that the Company provides credits even if a customer was not specifically affected by service-level disruptions; (4) that, as a result, any service-level disruptions would have a material adverse impact on the Company's financial results; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI )

Class Period: March 1, 2019 - September 2, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 22, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that several of the Company's executive officers, including CEO Thomas Reeg, engaged in improper trading with respect to the securities of another publicly-traded company; and (2) that as a result, Defendants' statements about Eldorado's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL )

Class Period: pursuant and/or traceable to August 2019 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Sundial failed to supply saleable cannabis in line with contractual obligations to Zenabis Global Inc.; (2) that due to material quality issues, Zenabis had to return or reject a total of 554 kg of cannabis to Sundial, valued at approximately U.S. $1.9 million (C$2.5 million); and (3) that as a result, defendants' statements about Sundial's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

