iPayLinks attended Money 20/20 Las Vegas, a Chinese company spotlighted

Globe Newswire  
November 06, 2019 10:24am   Comments
Las Vegas, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The iPayLinks team thoroughly enjoyed the thriving and well-organized conference at Venetian, Las Vegas. It gave a great opportunity to meet up with old friends and existing partnerships in person as well as develop new partnerships, with banks, card schemes, global PSPs, investors, and I.T.

As the only payment company focusing on Chinese merchants, iPayLinks successfully drew great attentions and showcased its latest payment products and insights to global participants, discussing the company's evolving range of payment services, including innovations which meet current and future needs of Chinese merchants and global consumers and anticipating emerging value-added trends.

iPayLinks provides full stack cross-border payment solutions, specializing in key industries including travel, retail, e-commerce marketplace, and digital entertainment, set up branches in the United States, Europe, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Russia, India, Japan, Australia and continue to expand, serving top Chinese OTAs and airlines since early year and helping them scale business into new countries, clearing and settling global trades, managing risks and maximizing revenue.

During the conference, iPayLinks also highlighted its technical and security advantages and indicated that this year will continue to increase investment and leverage this strength. Based on years' advanced experience in travel industry, iPayLinks created customized upstream & downstream B2B solutions and anti-fraud system against the pain points of top merchants, significantly simplifying offline manual operations and reducing chargeback rates.

For more information, please visit https://www.ipaylinks.com

Zel Jiang
iPayLinks
marketing@ipaylinks.com
