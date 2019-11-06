EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of QIAGEN N.V.

NEW YORK,, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky reminds investors that it has commenced an investigation of QIAGEN N.V. ("QIAGEN" or "the Company") (NYSE:QGEN) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On October 8, 2019, QIAGEN filed multiple press releases in its Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In these releases, the Company disclosed that its longtime Chairman and CEO Peer Schatz had retired abruptly. Further, the releases announced that QIAGEN would be shifting its global operations organization to a regional manufacturing structure in a move that would result in a restructuring charge of $260 - $265 million. Finally, the releases warned that Q3 2019 net sales growth would only be 3%, or 40% lower than its initial projections.

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/qiagen-n-v-loss-form

