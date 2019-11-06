Martinrea International Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 12, 2019

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 at close of business on November 12, 2019.



A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. (Toronto time) which can be accessed by dialing 416-340-2218 or toll free 800-377-0758. Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

If you have any teleconferencing questions, please call Ganesh Iyer at 416-749-0314.

There will also be a rebroadcast of the call available by dialing 905-694-9451 or toll free 800-408-3053 (conference id – 2162630#). The rebroadcast will be available until December 12, 2019.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MRE".

For further information, please contact:

Fred Di Tosto, Chief Financial Officer

Martinrea International Inc.

3210 Langstaff Road

Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2

Tel: 416.749.0314

Fax: 289.982.3001



