Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

REMINDER/KP Tissue to Release its Financial Results and those of Kruger Products L.P. for the Third Quarter of 2019

Globe Newswire  
November 06, 2019 8:30am   Comments
Share:

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. ("KPT") (TSX:KPT), which holds a limited partnership interest in Kruger Products L.P. ("KPLP"), will release the financial results for KPT and KPLP for the third quarter of 2019 on Thursday, November 7, 2019 before the market opens.  KPT will hold its conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Details of the Conference Call

Via telephone: 1- 877-223-4471 or 647-788-4922
Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, November 14, 2019 by dialing 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and entering passcode­­ 5499897.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the web site until midnight, November 14, 2019.

About KP Tissue Inc.
KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP.  For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P.
Kruger Products L.P. is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products L.P. serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and White Swan®. In the U.S., Kruger Products L.P. manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. Kruger Products L.P. has approximately 2,500 employees and operates eight FSC® CoC-certified (FSC® C104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

INFORMATION:
François Paroyan
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6936
francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:
Mike Baldesarra
Director of Investor Relations
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6962
IR@KPTissueinc.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo