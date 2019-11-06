Calix Innovations Awards Recognize 10 Communications Service Providers Taking the Lead

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) today recapped the winners of the 2019 Calix Innovation Awards. These winners represent both traditional and non-traditional communications service providers who serve regions around the country and frequently beat national competitors to serve their subscribers. Winners were announced at the sold-out Calix ConneXions Innovation and Learning Conference last week. Now in their ninth year, the Calix Innovation Awards recognize Calix customers who demonstrated outstanding creativity to deploy best-in-class services over the last 12 months. The awards showcase innovation in the use of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services to transform business models, networks, and the subscriber experience.



The winners of the 2019 Calix Innovations in Next Generation Networks are:

3 Rivers Communications

BrightRidge

Cruzio

FTC

Great Lakes Energy

"As a regional energy authority, we had the opportunity to build a Broadband network that will grow to service our 79,000 electric customers," said Stacy Evans, chief broadband officer for BrightRidge. "With our eight-year phased buildout and need for a ‘pay as you grow' model, AXOS and the high-density E9-2 system were clear choices. We are honored to be recognized as a Calix Innovation Award winner. Early in our project, it became apparent that Calix was the ideal type of partner we wanted, and we look forward to continuing to work with them as we push forward with our plan to deliver services beyond our current 10Gb offerings."

The winners of the 2019 Calix Innovations in Subscriber Experience are:

GoSEMO Fiber

GVTC

Home Telecom

SCTelcom

Triangle Communications

"It's no accident that we announced our Premium Wi-Fi service offering from ConneXions, as our partnership with Calix has been vital to delivering the best possible experience to our subscribers," said George O'Neal, vice president of network services for GVTC. "We are thrilled to be named a Calix Innovation Award winner but are more keenly focused on continuing to win against AT&T and Spectrum. The insights and systems Calix provide give us a distinct technological advantage, while our focus on serving the communities in our region keep us true to our mission. We look forward to continuing to grow our partnership with Calix to ensure the people of South Central Texas have access to the best communications services in the country."

"Calix ConneXions 2019 was a rousing success, once again living up to its reputation as the industry's best innovation and learning conference," said Michael Weening, executive vice president of field operations of Calix. "This year's Calix Innovation Award winners are no exception, as they all made incredible contributions in advancing our industry. From the next generation network infrastructure to the advanced services and subscriber experience it enables them to provide, these technological leaders all set the pace for others to follow. Congratulations to all the winners, and we look forward to expanding our partnerships and building on their successes in the coming year and beyond."

For more information on the Calix Innovation Awards and video stories from some of the winners, click here . Also, check back on the Calix ConneXions site as more information and insights from Calix ConneXions, including video recordings of the keynote presentations, will be posted in the coming days. Calix ConneXions 2020 will be held October 25-27 at the Wynn in Las Vegas.

