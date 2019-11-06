Equillium to Present New Data and Insights on the CD6-ALCAM Pathway in Lupus Nephritis at ACR 2019

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that data describing the roles of the CD6-ALCAM pathway in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and lupus nephritis will be presented in an oral presentation and two posters at the 2019 American College of Rheumatology (ACR)/Association of Rheumatology Professionals (ARP) Annual Meeting being held November 8-13, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Equillium will be located in booth number 1253.



"Evidence of increased CD6-ALCAM signaling in the kidneys of lupus nephritis patients and the corresponding efficacy of CD6 blockade in animal models of lupus nephritis support the therapeutic potential of targeting lupus nephritis with itolizumab," said Chaim Putterman, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Microbiology & Immunology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. "Elevated CD6-ALCAM signaling observed in kidney biopsies is consistent with elevated levels of urinary ALCAM reported in lupus nephritis patients." Dr. Putterman received funding from Equillium to conduct the research described in the abstract.

"As part of the EQUALISE Phase 1b clinical trial in lupus nephritis, we intend to collect and use these data to help guide development of itolizumab, including potential companion diagnostic approaches utilizing predictive urinary biomarkers to address the significant heterogeneity of this population and lack of diagnostic tools," added Stephen Connelly, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Equillium. "We look forward to discussing a thorough summary of these data at the upcoming ACR meeting."

Summarized below are the abstract titles that have been selected for oral or poster presentations. The ACR abstracts are available online at the conference website . Information from the ACR presentations are under embargo until November 9, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Once the posters are made public, they will be available in the Investors section of Equillium's website.

Oral Presentation

Title: CD6-ALCAM Signaling Is Upregulated in Kidneys with Lupus Nephritis and Is Associated with Disease Activity

Presenting Author: Chaim Putterman, M.D.

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:00 am – 11:15 pm ET

Poster Session: SLE–Etiology & Pathogenesis II

Abstract Number: 2894

Poster Presentations

Title: CD6 Modulation Ameliorates Skin and Kidney Disease in a Spontaneous Murine Model of SLE

‍First Author: Samantha Chalmers

‍Date and Time: Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET

‍Poster Session: SLE – Animal Models Poster

‍Abstract Number: 65

Title: Amelioration of Immune Complex-Mediated Glomerulonephritis by CD6 Modulation

‍First Author: Samantha Chalmers

‍Date and Time: Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET

‍Poster Session: SLE – Animal Models Poster

‍Abstract Number: 66

About Equillium

Equillium is a biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need.

Equillium's initial product candidate, itolizumab (EQ001), is a clinical-stage, first-in-class monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. CD6 plays a central role in modulating the activity and trafficking of T cells that drive a number of immuno-inflammatory diseases. Itolizumab is a clinically-validated therapeutic that has demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Equillium acquired rights to itolizumab through an exclusive partnership with Biocon Limited. Equillium believes that itolizumab has the potential to be a best-in-class disease modifying therapeutic and is advancing itolizumab into clinical development in the following severe immuno-inflammatory disorders: uncontrolled asthma, acute graft-versus-host disease, and lupus nephritis. For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com .

