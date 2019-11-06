Anexinet Expands Executive Team with New Chief Strategy Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation, a leading provider of digital business solutions, today announced the appointment of Christopher Vain as Chief Strategy Officer. Vain will help Anexinet clients utilize technology investments to solve complex business problems and enhance organizational efficiency through digital transformation.

"We're excited to welcome Chris Vain to the Anexinet team. His extensive industry experience complements our strong infrastructure services, and his IT guidance has enabled transformative results for countless organizations," said Todd Pittman, CEO, Anexinet.

Vain brings over 25 years of digital and IT expertise to Anexinet. Prior to joining the Anexinet team, Vain served as a director at ARC ICS Ltd., where he designed and implemented cloud and data center solutions, and also served as an Azure, Office365 and EUC solution architect at AVIVA. In addition, he held the chief technologist position at The Signature Group and led teams implementing solutions from Cisco, VMware, Microsoft, Citrix, F5, EMC, NetApp, and other vendors.

"Anexinet is known for meticulous planning and flawless delivery of digital transformation through passionate and knowledgeable team members. I'm excited to be joining such a progressive organization, and confident I can augment Anexinet's consistent growth while developing new global opportunities," said Vain.

About Anexinet

Anexinet is focused on technology-enabled business transformation strategies and solutions. Anexinet (www.anexinet.com) customers benefit from our holistic approach—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions, all informed by data-driven insights. Because truly great digital experiences rely on the smooth operation of all interconnected elements: beautiful front-end applications, modern distributed architecture, private/public cloud, Dev/Ops and Agile/SAFE processes, and data-driven insights. Some companies focus on application design. Others handle your infrastructure. And then there's Anexinet.

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers

Public Relations

BridgeView Marketing

603-821-0809

betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3822b45-3e8a-4587-90aa-5e32beaf6501