AGTC to Host First Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast on November 12, 2019

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that it will report financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019 after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. AGTC management will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 PM Eastern Time that day to review results and provide a corporate update.



To access the call, dial 877-407-6184 (US) or 201-389-0877 (outside of the US). A live webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page at http://ir.agtc.com/events-and-presentations . Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The archived webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the company's website.

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that uses a proprietary gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its initial focus is in the field of ophthalmology, in which it has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 & ACHM CNGA3). In addition to its clinical trials, AGTC has preclinical programs in optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), which is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS) and other CNS, ophthalmology and otology and indications. The optogenetics program is being developed in collaboration with Bionic Sight. The otology program is being developed in collaboration with Otonomy. AGTC has a significant intellectual property portfolio and extensive expertise in the design of gene therapy products including capsids, promoters and expression cassettes, as well as expertise in the formulation, manufacture and physical delivery of gene therapy products.

IR/PR CONTACTS:

David Carey (IR) or Tom Vickery (PR)

Lazar FINN Partners

T: (212) 867-1768 or (646) 871-8482

david.carey@finnpartners.com or tom.vickery@finnpartners.com

Corporate Contacts:

Bill Sullivan

Chief Financial Officer

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

T: (617) 843-5728

bsullivan@agtc.com

