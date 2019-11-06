Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividends

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share payable on December 31, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2019.



The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly dividend on the 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:BPRAP) of $0.3984375 per share payable on January 1, 2020, to stockholders of record on December 13, 2019.

About Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. ("BPR") is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY, TSX:BPY) ("BPY"), one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with over $85 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

Brookfield Property Partners are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

