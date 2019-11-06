Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividends

Globe Newswire  
November 06, 2019 6:58am   Comments
Share:

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share payable on December 31, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2019.

The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly dividend on the 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:BPRAP) of $0.3984375 per share payable on January 1, 2020, to stockholders of record on December 13, 2019.

About Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
Brookfield Property REIT Inc. ("BPR") is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY, TSX:BPY) ("BPY"), one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with over $85 billion in total assets.   BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

Brookfield Property Partners are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. 

Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com/bpr.

Contact:
Matt Cherry
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel.: (212) 417-7488 / Email: Matthew.Cherry@brookfield.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo