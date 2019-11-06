Barrick Announces Increased Dividend for Q3 2019

All amounts expressed in US dollars

LONDON, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the third quarter of 2019 of $0.05 per share, a 25% increase on the previous quarter's dividend, payable on December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2019.1



Senior Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer Graham Shuttleworth said Barrick's business continued to perform well and the increased dividend reflected its strong operating performance and growth in cashflows, and is consistent with the Company's stated financial and operating objectives.

