Goldgroup Announces the Resignations of Keith Piggott and Harry Burgess from the Board of Directors

Globe Newswire  
November 05, 2019 8:52pm   Comments
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldgroup Mining Inc. ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") (TSX:GGA, OTC:GGAZF, BMV SIX:GGAN.MX)) announces  that Keith Piggott and Harry Burgess have resigned from the Board of Directors pursuant to the Company's Majority Voting Policy.  The Company would like to thank Mr. Piggott and Mr. Burgess for their time, services, and for the valuable contributions made during their time with the Company.

About Goldgroup

Goldgroup is a Canadian-based gold production, development, and exploration Company with a significant upside in a portfolio of projects in Mexico, including a 50% interest in DynaResource de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., which owns 100% of the high-grade gold exploration project, San José de Gracia located in the State of Sinaloa. In addition, the Company operates its 100%-owned Cerro Prieto heap-leach gold mine, in the State of Sonora, Mexico,

Goldgroup is led by a team of highly successful and seasoned individuals with extensive expertise in mine development, corporate finance, and exploration in Mexico and Ecuador. Goldgroup's mission is to increase gold production, mineral resources, profitability and cash flow, with a view to building a leading gold producer.

For further information on Goldgroup, please visit www.goldgroupmining.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Investor Relations
Toll Free: 1-877-655-ozAu (6928)

