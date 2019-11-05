Nexus releases Tritium, a revolutionary register-based contract engine

Phoenix, Arizona, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus releases Tritium, the 7th activation since the network launched in 2014. This upgrade transforms the Nexus blockchain into a seven-layered software stack with a revolutionary register-based contract engine, that processes 2k to 25k contracts per second. Tritium is designed to be scalable, decentralized, and user friendly.

Nexus now provides an easy to use Application Programming Interface (API) for developers to build Decentralized Applications (DApps) and Hybrid Networks. The API can be used for the recording of Supply Chains, Digital Asset Licensing, Financial Assets, Records, Licenses, Certificates, Securitized Token Offerings (STOs) and much more. Tokenized assets enforce partial ownership or rights, enabling true peer-to-peer exchange for the purpose of Royalty Payments, and for the distribution of Dividends.





An innovative decentralized login system is available for DApp developers to build with, that eliminates the requirement of users to store private keys. This furthers the mission of making blockchain technology more accessible, as the management of private keys, even with hardware, comes with the risk of theft and loss. This technology also supports the Nexus Wallet, making it accessible from any computer simply by logging in with your credentials.

Part of the upgrade is a specialized database engine called the Lower Level Database (LLD). The LLD greatly exceeds the performance of Google's LevelDB and RipplesDB by orders of magnitude. Another impactful technology is the Locator Identifier Separation Protocol (LISP), that increases the reliability and security of communication between nodes, and through IPv6 addressing provides ample capacity for the emerging IoT industry. LISP was developed by advisor Dino Farinacci who was the first Fellow (the most senior rank or title one can achieve in engineering) of Cisco. Other features include reversible transactions, decentralized exchange, quantum resistance, and much more.

"The design of Tritium is based on many discussions with Fortune 10 to Fortune 500 companies, developers, and the wider community." says project founder and lead developer Colin Cantrell. "Our team set out to design contracts that support real world applications of this technology."

Tritium is the first upgrade of the TAO Framework (Tritium-Amine-Obsidian), which introduces sharding along with three consensus layers for higher levels of scaling, security, and decentralization. The next upgrade in the pipeline, Tritium++, includes DAO technology for the management of Nexus funding, and to support emerging token economies. Amine and Obsidian add further layers to the 3DC (Three Dimensional Chain), Nexus' on-chain scaling solution.

For more details please read What is Tritium?

Github: https://github.com/Nexusoft/LLL-TAO/releases

