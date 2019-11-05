The Alkaline Water Company to Present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 21st in Dallas

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) (the "Company"), a producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water and flavored water sold under the brand name Alkaline88®, today announced that it will be presenting at the Southwest IDEAS Conference being held at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, TX on November 20-21, 2019.



Richard A. Wright, president, and chief executive officer of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. will give the presentation highlighting recent milestones and provide a strategy update on Thursday, November 21, 2019. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 7:55 a.m. CT. Mr. Wright will also be available for 1x1 meetings throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference website, www.IDEASConferences.com, or in the investor relations section of the company's website: https://ir.thealkalinewaterco.com/ir-calendar

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "Sponsored BY the Buyside FOR the Buyside" and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Sheperd Kaplan Krochuk, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (TSXV:WTER) is a leading producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking and flavored water sold under the brand name Alkaline88®. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes. The Company recently announced a broad line of CBD infused products which include ingestibles and topical products. For its ingestibles line, the A88™ Infused Beverage Division Inc. produces CBD infused drinks, beverage shots, tinctures, capsules, and powder packs. For its topicals line, A88™ Infused Products Inc. produces salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath-salt all made with lab-tested full-spectrum hemp. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently pursuing a national multi-channel, mass-market expansion strategy with a direct-to-warehouse model and co-packaging facilities that are strategically located 600 miles within 95% of the U.S. population. Founded in 2012, the Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

