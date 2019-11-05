2019 All Day DevOps Conference Plays to a Record 36,000 Participants

McLean, Va., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Day DevOps, the largest conference in the world dedicated to sharing DevOps best practices, today announced its 2019 event has set a record with over 36,000 participants registered for the conference. Event attendees hail from more than 160 countries and 84 of the Fortune 100, highlighting the incredible diversity and breadth of the DevOps community.

The free conference, which streams live for 24 hours starting at 8:00 am GMT on Nov 6, 2019 (3:00 am ET), includes six keynotes and 145 practitioner-led sessions. Conference attendees will receive free hands-on education and exchange in countless peer-to-peer insights within this immersive learning community. Attendees of the live event will be treated to:

World Class Expertise. Organizers have combed the world to find the best DevOps experts.

No Sales Pitches. Speakers are forbidden to make sales pitches, ensuring all attendees feel they're receiving value from the content.

Impossibly Good Value. The entire conference is free.

Learning Something New. All sessions will teach practitioners and leaders something new based on the experience from peers in the industry.

If you're not already one of the 36,000 registered to attend All Day DevOps, it's not too late. Sign-up will remain open throughout the event. All sessions will also be recorded, so participants can view them on-demand after the conference. Register at https://www.alldaydevops.com//register and join the conference live throughout the day.

Participants of All Day Devops can build their schedule centered around five tracks, which include CI/CD Continuous Everything, Cultural Transformation, DevSecOps, Cloud Native Infrastructure and Monitoring, and Site Reliability Engineering.Throughout the event, attendees will interact with peers and conference speakers via the All Day DevOps Slack workspace.

While thousands of attendees will participate from their individual computers, more than 12,000 will gather at 195 in-person viewing parties to watch with colleagues and community peers. Some viewing parties are expected to reach 2,000 people, which would be an incredible event on its own.

Each year, All Day DevOps also honors those organizations who put DevOps first and have more than 20 registered attendees. This year, the response has been overwhelming with more than 125 companies making the list. State Farm started its own club - Club 1000, with over 3,500 expected attendees. Companies like NTT Data, Northrop Grumman, Accenture, IBM, Altice, DXC Technology, Ericsson, BT, Cognizant, Tata Consultancy and CGI also went above and beyond, with between 200 and 500 registrants each.

All Day DevOps lofty goal of providing free, high quality, educational content to as many DevOps practitioners as possible, wouldn't be possible without incredible partners and sponsors. The conference works with hundreds of DevOps community groups and like-minded sponsors such as Diamond sponsors State Farm and Sonatype, and Gold sponsors VMware and Fannie Mae. Other key partners include XebiaLabs, CloudBees, Carnegie Mellon's Software Engineering Institute, TIGERA, NowSecure, Contino, TechBeacon, DevOps.com, MediaOps, DZone, CyberWire, and ITSP Magazine.

About All Day DevOps

All Day DevOps is a global community of over 95,000 DevOps practitioners and thought leaders offering free learning and information exchanges. Founded in 2016, the community hosts an annual conference, live forums, and ongoing educational experiences online. The conference also supports live events across the world to enable learning opportunities for individuals and enterprises alike.

