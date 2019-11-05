TOTAL BEVERAGE SOLUTION NAMED EXCLUSIVE IMPORTER OF REX PICKETT SIGNATURE SERIES SIDEWAYS PINOT NOIR

Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Beverage Solution (TBS) is honored to announce a new partnership as the exclusive U.S. Importer for Rex Pickett Signature Series Sideways Pinot Noir.

VIA WINES, in collaboration with Rex Pickett, author of the Oscar-winning 2004 American cult wine movie, Sideways, produced this wine from the Casablanca Valley, one of 8 major wine-growing appellations in Chile.

After a 3-month research trip in Chile for his Sideways 3 Chile novel, Rex fell in love with the country, the people, and their wines. Several years later, brainstorming with cultural entrepreneur, Mario Velasco, the two had the inspiration to come out with a Pinot Noir from Chile, that would express Rex's philosophy of a wine that was both expressive of the grape and affordable, an everyday wine that everyone could enjoy without the guilt of the usually high Pinot price tag.

Mario introduced Rex to Carlos Kuscevic, Commercial Sales Director for Via Wines, Rex tasted their wines out of Casablanca Valley – Rex's favorite region in all of Chile – a partnership was forged, and the project was hatched. In the words of Rex Pickett, "My Signature Series Sideways Pinot Noir is a wine that I believe in with all my heart and soul. After many fits and starts I have finally found a Pinot I'm proud to put my name on."

Sideways Pinot Noir is produced by Via Wines, one of Chile's most important wineries, situated among the Top 15 Exporters of Premium Wines. An understanding of the tradition and culture of each terroir, plus the impetus provided by today's advances in vine-growing and wine-making, has enabled VIA WINES to develop Sideways.

TBS will first introduce Rex Pickett Signature Series Pinot Noir 2016, available in 750 ml bottles, and will soon be available nationwide through Total Beverage Solution's distributing partners. For samples or more information contact rpowell@tbsbrands.com.

About VIA WINES: VIA Wines came into existence in 1998 on the initiative of a group of visionaries who produced fine high-quality bottled wines and spearheaded its growth. Years of effort and research led them to explore various terroirs, finally settling on the San Rafael zone in the Maule Valley. VIA works according to sustainable standards, validated by the guidelines of Wines of Chile, which are applied in the over 2,500 acres of vineyards, which are their own to use, planted in the country's most outstanding vine-growing and wine-making regions.

About Total Beverage Solution Founded in 2002, Total Beverage Solution a seven-time Beverage Industry Top 100 company, has earned a reputation for the company's market expertise and proven sales results by creating value and demand for exceptional brands. Total Beverage Solution provides full-service front and back of house support dedicated to help both foreign and domestic alcohol brands enter and navigate the US beverage market. For more visit: www.totalbeveragesolution.com

