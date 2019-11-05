Norton Rose Fulbright elects Jeff Cody as US Managing Partner

Dallas, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today the election of Jeff Cody as its US Managing Partner, effective Jan. 1, 2020. Cody will also become Chair of the US Management Committee, succeeding Daryl Lansdale in both of these roles.

Lansdale, who oversaw Norton Rose Fulbright's 2017 combination with Chadbourne & Parke, commented:

"We are well positioned to optimize our US legal talent and the firm's global platform, especially after bolstering our coast-to-coast client offerings these past few years. Jeff will provide outstanding leadership as our US Managing Partner, and I look forward to supporting him on strategic initiatives as I return to practicing full-time."

"Jeff has a passion for our firm, its people and our clients. Our partnership has the utmost confidence in Jeff to provide leadership and vision during a time of change and innovation in the legal profession."

Peter Martyr, Norton Rose Fulbright's Global Chief Executive, added:

"Jeff is an ideal leader for us because he embraces and embodies our core business principles of quality, unity and integrity. Jeff's collaborative nature and client service focus should provide a natural transition from Daryl, who successfully managed our US operations and oversaw tremendous growth in New York, Washington, DC and Latin America, while maintaining his nationally preeminent M&A and capital markets practice."

Cody, who currently serves as US Chief Administrative Partner and will be responsible for the firm's US operations and strategy, said:

"I am proud and honored to be entrusted by my partners with this leadership responsibility. I am confident in the firm and optimistic about our future in this dynamic legal landscape. With leading lawyers across the US and around the world, we stand committed to delivering a superior client experience with high-quality and high-value legal advice."

A partner since 2001, Cody represents clients in complex commercial disputes in the healthcare, financial and information technology industries. Based in Dallas, Cody has substantial experience in disputes involving healthcare reimbursement matters, complex stock and asset purchase and sale agreements, limited partnership agreements and information systems development projects. Licensed to practice in Texas and Oklahoma, Cody earned his JD from the University of Houston Law Center and his BA from the University of Oklahoma.

With more than 4,000 lawyers and legal staff across 55 locations worldwide, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized as a top five law firm on both Law360's Global 20 list of law firms with the greatest global offerings as well as Acritas' Sharplegal Global Elite Brand Index of strongest legal brands. Chambers USA 2019 listed recognized Norton Rose Fulbright as a leading law firm in 34 state and national practice areas, while The Legal 500 United States 2019 ranked the firm in 32 national practice areas.

