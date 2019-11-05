Market Overview

Denny's Corporation to Present at the Stephens Nashville Investment Conference on November 14, 2019

Globe Newswire  
November 05, 2019 1:35pm   Comments
SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today announced that the Company will participate in the Stephens Nashville Investment Conference taking place at The Omni Nashville Hotel.  On Thursday, November 14, 2019, the Company will conduct investor meetings with a presentation by Mark Wolfinger, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer, at 1:45 p.m. Central Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation which will be available online in the Investor Relations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com with a replay of the event webcast available following the live event.  Investors and interested parties may access a copy of the presentation in the Events and Presentations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com.

About Denny's Corporation

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of September 25, 2019, Denny's had 1,706 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 140 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, Aruba, and Indonesia.  For further information on Denny's, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.

Investor Contact:                
Curt Nichols
877-784-7167

Media Contact:                   
Hadas Streit, Allison+Partners
646-428-0629

