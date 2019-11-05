Market Overview

Millicom to host investor meeting on November 7

Globe Newswire  
November 05, 2019 12:28pm   Comments
Luxembourg, 5 November 2019Millicom International Cellular SA ("Millicom") announced today that it will host an investor meeting on November 7 in Stockholm. The event will feature presentations by Millicom's CEO, Mauricio Ramos, and by the CFO, Tim Pennington. Materials related to this event will be available on November 7 on the company's website.

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31st, 2018, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 50 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

 

