PodcastOne's Adam Carolla and Ford v Ferrari Star Matt Damon Are Caught Talking Smack About Jimmy Kimmel After Podcast Recording

Globe Newswire  
November 05, 2019 12:17pm   Comments
Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a special episode of The Adam Carolla Show on PodcastOne, available now, Carolla - the most downloaded podcaster in history, according to the Guinness Book of World Records – interviews Ford v Ferrari co-stars, Matt Damon and Christian Bale. While the extended interview was intriguing and entertaining, perhaps the most "candid" moment came after they finished recording the podcast, as Carolla and Damon were overheard talking about Carolla's longtime friend and colleague, and Damon's long-time public nemesis, Jimmy Kimmel. In Kimmel's good luck, someone had left a camera on…

Watch the "candid" conversation, or embed on your website: https://youtu.be/Y_FRapskoCU

Hear the full podcast interview, available now on PodcastOne - https://www.podcastone.com/Adam-Carolla-Show

 

For more information, visit PodcastOne.com. Contact amanda@podcastone.com if you would like the code to embed the episode directly on your website.

 

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, (www.PodcastOne.com) the nation's leading advertiser-supported podcast network, was founded by Norman Pattiz, founder of radio-giant Westwood One. The network currently hosts more than 300 of today's most popular podcasts, including Adam Carolla, Shaquille O'Neal, Steve Austin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Dan Patrick, A&E's Cold Case, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Tip "T.I." Harris, Scheana Shay, Heather and Terry Dubrow, Jim Harbaugh, The Ladygang, Dr. Drew, Chael Sonnen, Rich Eisen, Barbara Boxer and hundreds more.

