PodcastOne's Adam Carolla and Ford v Ferrari Star Matt Damon Are Caught Talking Smack About Jimmy Kimmel After Podcast Recording

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a special episode of The Adam Carolla Show on PodcastOne, available now, Carolla - the most downloaded podcaster in history, according to the Guinness Book of World Records – interviews Ford v Ferrari co-stars, Matt Damon and Christian Bale. While the extended interview was intriguing and entertaining, perhaps the most "candid" moment came after they finished recording the podcast, as Carolla and Damon were overheard talking about Carolla's longtime friend and colleague, and Damon's long-time public nemesis, Jimmy Kimmel. In Kimmel's good luck, someone had left a camera on…

Watch the "candid" conversation, or embed on your website: https://youtu.be/Y_FRapskoCU

Hear the full podcast interview, available now on PodcastOne - https://www.podcastone.com/Adam-Carolla-Show





