Badgerland Disposal Signs Two Exclusive Southern Wisconsin Municipal Waste, Recycling Contracts With City of Waterloo, Town of Waterloo

Both contracts will be effective Jan. 1, 2020, and feature bulk item and electronic waste pick-up for residents in addition to traditional waste diversion and recycling services



MILTON, Wis., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badgerland Disposal , Wisconsin's leading independent waste diversion and recycling provider, today announced two exclusive municipal contracts with the City of Waterloo and the Town of Waterloo both in Jefferson County. The exclusive seven- and five-year contracts, respectively, will be effective Jan. 1, 2020, strengthening and expanding Badgerland's service area throughout southern Wisconsin.

To date in 2019, in addition to the City and Town of Waterloo, Badgerland has announced municipal contract wins with the Village of Clinton and Village of Sullivan . The Town of Decatur and Town of Oakland have started service early this year with Badgerland. The City and Town of Waterloo residences will also receive bulk item and electronic waste (e-waste) pick-up in addition to traditional waste and recycling services.

Badgerland Director of Business Development Kris Roesken heralded the announcement, welcoming residents of both towns to Badgerland's growing family of municipal customers. "Badgerland differentiated from other provider proposals by including bulk item and e-waste pick-ups, a great example of how we go above and beyond to provide our customers with more disposal options to help make their lives easier."

Badgerland CEO Dustin Reynolds said Badgerland's growth, particularly over the past year, is a validation of the company's mission to disrupt the traditional waste industry status quo by delivering environmentally responsible waste and recycling solutions.

"We differentiate by providing truly sustainable solutions to the waste industry, as well as exceptional driver, operations and customer services to all the municipalities we serve. We take great pride in welcoming both the City of Waterloo and the Town of Waterloo to Badgerland," Reynolds said.

About Badgerland Disposal

Badgerland Disposal, southern Wisconsin's leading privately-held waste diversion and recycling services provider is headquartered in Milton, Wisconsin, and serves more than 25,000 residential and commercial customers. Badgerland is committed to delivering environmentally responsible waste and recycling services to communities and neighborhoods across southern Wisconsin with a relentless commitment to safety and customer experience. Operating for more than 10 years, Badgerland brings a customer- and community-first mindset to help create a better Wisconsin one community at a time.

