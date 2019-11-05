Market Overview

Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Globe Newswire  
November 05, 2019 9:30am   Comments
MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) announces the following event:

What: Gladstone Land Corporation's Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019, Earnings Call & Webcast
When: Thursday, November 7, 2019 @ 8:30 a.m. EST
Where: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ngxz4zay
How: By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above
  By phone -- Please call (855) 363-1762
Contact: Gladstone Land Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through November 14, 2019.  To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use conference number 2771857.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website, www.GladstoneLand.com.  The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website through January 7, 2020.

Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust that specializes in purchasing farms and farm-related properties and leasing them to farmers.  Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

Primary Logo

