Anaqua Lands Patent Management Deal with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command

BOSTON, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, today announced that the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC) has selected the ANAQUA platform to manage its global IP portfolio.

The USAMRDC is the Army's medical materiel developer, with responsibility for medical research, development, and acquisition. Their expertise in these areas help lead the advancement of military medicine and protect military forces worldwide. The USAMRDC also helps contribute to the Army's diverse IP portfolio, which contains several thousand patents with the top classes focusing on medicinal preparations, medical diagnostics, and microorganisms.

With ANAQUA, the USAMRDC can leverage IP management software with modules and tools for innovation creation and disclosure, patent drafting and filing, and portfolio management insight to help align patent portfolio strategy with organizational goals.

"Because of their diverse portfolio and dedication to innovation, the Army's Medical Research and Development Command has contributed greatly to the advancement of medical products and technologies worldwide," said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. "It is an honor for Anaqua to be chosen to help such a respected and innovative government organization as the USAMRDC protect its intellectual property."

About Anaqua

Anaqua is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual property (IP) management solutions, serving more than 50% of the top 25 U.S. patent filers, more than 50% of the top 25 global brands, and a growing number of the most prestigious, forward-looking law firms. The company's global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across Europe and Asia. Anaqua's IP platform is used by nearly one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators globally. Its solution suite merges best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create one intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com.

About the USAMRDC

The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command manages and executes research in five basic areas: military infectious diseases, combat casualty care, military operational medicine, chemical biological defense, and clinical and rehabilitative medicine. The USAMRDC is program coordinator for DoD medical research programs focused on the prevention, mitigation and treatment of blast injuries as well as the manager for the JTAPIC program which informs solutions that prevent or mitigate injury during the full range of military operations, by collaborative collection, integration, analysis and storage of data from operations, intelligence, materiel and medical sources. To find out more about the USAMRDC, please visit mrdc.amedd.army.mil.

