HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Baxter International (BAX) Investors with $50K Plus Losses to Contact Its Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud

Hagens Berman reminds Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) investors of the firm's investigation of possible violations of federal securities laws.



Relevant Holding Period: Before Oct. 24, 2019

Baxter International (BAX) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether Baxter attempted to boost non-operating income by miscalculating its foreign-currency sales.

On October 24, 2019, Baxter disclosed an Audit Committee investigation into the Company's accounting for certain foreign-currency sales, which violated GAAP and resulted in Baxter misreporting nearly $300 million in net foreign-exchange gains over the past five years. Baxter said it has notified the SEC of the accounting error, and that it will not be able to timely file its third quarter 2019 quarterly report.

This news drove the price of Baxter shares sharply lower during intraday trading.



