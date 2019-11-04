Market Overview

Occidental Announces 3rd Quarter 2019 Results

Globe Newswire  
November 04, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
HOUSTON, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) today announced its third quarter 2019 results. The announcement and financial schedules can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the company's website, oxy.com. The earnings release is also available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at sec.gov.

The company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors.

A recording of the webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the website within several hours after the call is completed.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Middle East and Latin America. We are the leading producer and largest acreage holder in the Permian Basin. Occidental is advancing a lower-carbon future with our subsidiary Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, which promotes innovative technologies that drive cost efficiencies and economically grow our business while reducing emissions. We also have a marketing and midstream business and WES Midstream, which includes Western Midstream Partners, LP. OxyChem, our chemical subsidiary, is among the top three U.S. producers for the principal products it manufactures and markets. Occidental posts or provides links to important information on our website at oxy.com.

Contacts:
Media:
Melissa E. Schoeb
713-366-5615
melissa_schoeb@oxy.com

or

Investors:
Jeff Alvarez
713-215-7864
jeff_alvarez@oxy.com

On the web: oxy.com

