AB Science will host a live webcast on indolent systemic mastocytosis

on November 20, 2019

AB Science SA (NYSE Euronext – FR0010557264 – AB) is hosting a live webcast on November 20 with key opinion leaders on indolent systemic mastocytosis (ISM) and the role that mastinib may play in treating this disorder.

The webcast will feature a presentation by key opinion leaders who will provide:

An overview of mastocytosis.

Current treatment options and new treatments in development for the disease.

An overview of the masitinib profile and prior Phase 3 results in indolent systemic mastocytosis (published in The Lancet in 2017).



AB Science's management team will also provide an overview of the Company's planned confirmatory phase 3 trial with oral masitinib in patients with severe ISM unresponsive to optimal symptomatic treatment.

It will be followed by a Q&A session with the key opinion leaders and management of AB Science.

Masitinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to selectively target mast cells and macrophages, through inhibition of c-Kit, Lyn, Fyn, and MCSFR-1 kinases, which may have broad applicability in inﬂammatory disorders such as ISM and asthma, and neurodegenerative disorders such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple sclerosis. The Company is at the forefront of clinical development in ISM and recently announced the authorization by ANSM of the Phase 3 confirmatory trial (AB15003) in ISM, and expects to file for marketing authorization based on data from this trial in 2022.

Dial-In & Webcast Information

Webcast date: Wednesday, November 20th, 2019. USA: 6am PST, 9am EST ; Europe 3pm CET

Number for the US: 1-877-705-6003

Number for France: 0 800 912 848

International number (outside US and France): 1-201-493-6725

Conference ID: 13696404

Q&A Information

If you would like to ask a question during the live Q&A, please submit your request via email.

KOL Biography

The following key opinion leaders will participate in the webcast:

Cem AKIN, MD, PhD: Dr. Akin is currently a Professor of Allergy and Immunology in the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Michigan. He is co-chair of the steering committee of the American Initiative in Mast Cell Diseases (AIM) and a member of the Medical Advisory Board of The Mastocytosis Society (TMS).

Michel AROCK, PharmD, PhD: Dr. Arock is professor of physiology and hematology at the Ecole Normale Supérieure of Paris-Saclay and is currently heading the Functional Unit for Biological Emergencies within the Hospital Pitié-Salpêtrière Charles-Foix in Paris. He has conducted researches on the physiology of mast cells and on the pathophysiology and treatment of mastocytosis for many years. He has also co-authored more than 180 publications referenced in Medline and is currently the Chair (2015-2020) of the European Competence Network on Mastocytosis (ECNM).

Mariana CASTELLS, MD, PhD: Mariana Castells is a Professor at Harvard Medical School. She is a clinician/teacher/researcher at the Brigham and Women's Hospital Rheumatology, Immunology and Allergy Division serving as Director of Drug Hypersensitivity and Rapid Desensitization Center and the Director of the Mastocytosis Center. In 2005, Dr. Castells was the founding Chair of the Task Force on Mast Cell Disorders of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. Dr. Castells is a member of the American Initiative in Mast Cell Diseases (AIM) Organizing Committee and a member of the Medical Advisory Board of The Mastocytosis Society (TMS).

Olivier HERMINE, MD, PhD: Olivier Hermine is Professor of Hematology at Paris V-René Descartes University, Chief of adults Hematology staff at Hospital Necker (Paris), member of the French Académie des Sciences and author of 365 international publications. He is founder and coordinator of the reference center of mastocytosis (CEREMAST). He is member of the Medical Advisory Board of The Mastocytosis Society (TMS), a US non-profit organization dedicated to supporting patients affected by Mastocytosis or Mast Cell Activation Diseases. Olivier Hermine is also co-founder of AB Science and Head of its scientific committee.

About masitinib

Masitinib is a new orally administered tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets mast cells and macrophages, important cells for immunity, through inhibiting a limited number of kinases. Based on its unique mechanism of action, masitinib can be developed in a large number of conditions in oncology, in inflammatory diseases, and in certain diseases of the central nervous system. In oncology due to its immunotherapy effect, masitinib can have an effect on survival, alone or in combination with chemotherapy. Through its activity on mast cells and microglia and consequently the inhibition of the activation of the inflammatory process, masitinib can have an effect on the symptoms associated with some inflammatory and central nervous system diseases and the degeneration of these diseases.

About AB Science

Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.

AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company's lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, and inflammatory diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (NYSE:AB).

