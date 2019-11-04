Market Overview

Under Armour Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

November 04, 2019
BOSTON, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) and certain of its officers and directors for potential violations of federal securities laws. 

On November 3, 2019, after markets closed, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Securities Exchange Commission was investigating Under Armour's accounting practices. The company is alleged to have improperly shifted sales from quarter to quarter in order to manage earnings in violation of federal securities laws. As a result of this news, Under Armour's share price has fallen by as much as $2.68 or 14.2% in early morning trading.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Under Armour securities, and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com, or by visiting http://shareholder.law/ua.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
Mark Delaney
(617) 398-5600 phone
260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
mark@blockesq.com

