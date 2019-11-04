Market Overview

Block & Leviton LLP Is Investigating McDonald's Corporation For Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors

Globe Newswire  
November 04, 2019 10:46am   Comments
Share:

BOSTON, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors and whistleblowers nationwide, is investigating a breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the Board of Directors of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

If you are a shareholder of McDonald's Corporation and are interested in obtaining information regarding this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com, or by visiting http://shareholder.law/mcd.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
Mark Delaney
(617) 398-5600 phone
260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
mark@blockesq.com

