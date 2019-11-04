The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WORK, OLLI, WTRH and INFY

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Class Period: on behalf of shareholders of Slack Class A common stock who purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the resale whereby Slack began trading as a public company on or around June 20, 2019.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

Throughout the class period, Slack Technologies, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's Slack Platform was susceptible to recurring service-level disruptions; (2) such disruptions were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; (3) the Company provides credits even if a customer was not specifically affected by service-level disruptions; (4) as a result, any service-level disruptions would have a material adverse impact on the Company's financial results; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the WORK lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/slack-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Class Period: June 6, 2019 to August 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company suffered a supply chain issue that impacted the initial inventory available at new stores; (2) as a result, the Company lacked sufficient inventory to meet demand at certain store locations; (3) as a result, the Company's comparable store sales were likely to decrease quarter-over-quarter; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the OLLI lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ollies-bargain-outlet-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Class Period: on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares between May 17, 2018 and August 8, 2019, including, but not limited to, those who acquired Waitr shares in connection with the Going Public Transaction, and those who acquired shares of the Company in the May 2019 Secondary Offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019

During the class period, Waitr Holdings Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Waitr lacked a plan to achieve profitability and, contrary to the statements of Company founder Chris Meaux, Waitr was not at or near profitability and Defendants had created the illusion of financial stability by engaging in a host of illegal and improper activities each designed to inflate revenues and earnings—such as unilaterally breaking low-rate contracts and imposing significantly higher rates, and by refusing to pay drivers for mileage related expenses—both of which ultimately resulted in independent class action lawsuits; and (ii) Waitr's technology provided no real advantage and the Company could not obtain the developer, programming, or engineering resources necessary to enhance, maintain, and develop industry leading software from its headquarter location in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Get additional information about the WTRH lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/waitr-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Class Period: July 7, 2018 to October 20, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Infosys Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company improperly recognized revenues to inflate short-term profits; (2) Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh bypassed reviews and approvals for large deals to avoid accounting scrutiny; (3) management pressured the Company's finance team to hide information from auditors and the Company's Board of Directors; and (4) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Defendants' statements about Infosys's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the INFY lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/infosys-limited-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.