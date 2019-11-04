RESTORE Consortium to Host the 1st Advanced Therapies Science Meeting, Aiming to Translate Promising Research into a Game Changer in Healthcare

RESTORE Consortium, of which Pluristem is a leading member, is competing for up to a €1 billion award by the European Commission



Winner announcement is expected in May 2020





HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc . (NASDAQ:PSTI) (TASE:PSTI), a leading regenerative medicine company developing novel placenta-based cell therapy products, today announced that the RESTORE Consortium is hosting its 1st Advanced Therapies Science Meeting (ATSM), which is being held November 25-26, 2019 in Berlin. As a leading member of the large-scale research initiative, Pluristem, along with additional respected members, is committed to accelerating the availability of advanced therapies to all those in need, a main motivation standing behind RESTORE .

Led by Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin, and coordinated by Professor Hans-Dieter Volk from the BIH-Center for Regenerative Therapies in Berlin, RESTORE aims to promote groundbreaking research, drive Europe to the forefront in advanced therapies and deliver a pipeline of potentially transformative cures to patients in need. "Advanced Therapies are a potential game changer in health care, aiming to shift our focus from chronic treatment of disease to regeneration of health," said Prof. Volk. "We are determined to translate promising research findings into safe therapies, and we are working across disciplines and national borders in order to achieve this goal. The 1st Advanced Therapies Science Meeting provides the opportunity to discuss the still numerous obstacles in the way of implementing these promising therapies in routine clinical care."

"This initiative may hold the key for changing the approach towards medicine in Europe, and advancing solutions for patients in need," said Zami Aberman, Executive Chairman of Pluristem. "The European Commission is poised to make a significant investment of up to €1 billion in a consortium of companies that can drive forward the development of novel regenerative therapies, and we are pleased to be a leading part in this effort. Given our proprietary cell manufacturing technology and broad, late-stage pipeline, we believe we can play a key role toward making the transforming promise of advanced therapies into a reality."

The 1st ATSM will bring together experts from industry, patient organizations and academia to discuss the challenges within the field of advanced therapies, which include gene and cell therapies and tissue-engineering approaches. The ATSM is focused on trying to drive forward a concerted interdisciplinary effort, making use of science, infrastructure and funding within Europe to make regenerative therapies available to the broadest possible patient population.

The two-day program will include talks from Nobel Prize winner Ada Yonath (Director of Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel), Michele De Luca (University of Modena, Italy), Timothy O'Brien (National University of Ireland, Galway, Ireland), Maksim Mamonkin (Baylor College of Medicine, USA), Manuela Gomes (University of Minho, Portugal) and others.

RESTORE partners include the Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin and Berlin Institute of Health (Germany), the University of Zurich (Switzerland), Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (United Kingdom), TissUse GmbH (Germany), Pluristem (Israel), Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany), INSERM – Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche (France), Innovation Acta S.r.l. (Italy), Fondazione Telethon Milan (Italy), and the University of Minho (Portugal).

