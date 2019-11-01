Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend

Globe Newswire  
November 01, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
Share:

BOSTON, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE:HYB) announced today that it will pay a dividend of $.055 per share on the company's common stock on November 29, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2019. The ex-dividend date will be November 14th.

The Fund has released updated portfolio data which can be found on the Fund's website at www.newamerica-hyb.com.

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund's investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. ("T. Rowe Price"). As of September 30, 2019, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.1 trillion of assets, including approximately $20 billion of "high yield" investments.  T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.

Contact:
Ellen E. Terry, President
Telephone: 617-263-6400
www.newamerica-hyb.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo