Arco Platform Limited Completes Acquisition of Sistema Positivo de Ensino

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (NASDAQ:ARCE), today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Sistema Positivo de Ensino, (Positivo), one of the largest K-12 content providers to private schools in Brazil. The closing of the transaction consolidates the expansion of Arco's footprint, with new capacity to reach over 4,800 partner schools and around 1.2 million students.



"With our combined competencies and proven track record, we will better serve more students and schools, strengthen our brand equity with Positivo's strong reputation and translate further scale gains into increased capability to continue to invest in content and technology," said Ari de Sá Neto, CEO and founder of Arco.

"For more than 40 years, Positivo has shared the passion for education with thousands of students and teachers from all over Brazil. We will continue to promote this purpose, now together with Arco, and enhance the learning experience of over 1 million students in the country through high-quality content and technology," said Lucas Guimaraes, CEO of Positivo.

Besides enjoying multiple opportunities to cross-sell and upsell core and supplementary products, the combined company will strategically benefit from:

More than doubling the student base, reaching more than 1 million students;

Gains of scale that will enable further investment capability in content and technology;

Adding regional footprint, especially in the south and southeast regions; and

Extending our current core and supplementary product offering solutions at different pricing points.

About The Acquisition



The agreed purchase price is R$1,650 million, of which (i) 50% will be payable in cash on the transaction closing date, and (ii) the remaining 50% will be paid in four installments as follows: (1) 10% to be paid in cash in each of 2021 and 2022, and (2) 15% to be paid in cash in each of 2023 and 2024, all as adjusted by the CDI rate (Brazilian interest rates).

About Arco Platform Limited

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning, interactive proprietary content, and scalable curriculum allows students to personalize their learning experience with high-quality solutions while enabling schools to provide a broader approach to education.

