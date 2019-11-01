MISTRAS Group to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference on November 6, 2019

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE), ("MISTRAS"), a leading "one source" global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions used to maximize the uptime and safety of critical energy, industrial, and public infrastructure, announced today that Dennis Bertolotti, Chief Executive Officer, and Edward Prajzner, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference, in Chicago, on November 6, 2019 at 5:00 pm Eastern time. The presentation can be accessed at http://wsw.com/webcast/baird57/mg/ .



About MISTRAS Group, Inc.

MISTRAS is a leading "one source" global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions used to maximize the uptime and safety of critical energy, industrial, and public infrastructure. MISTRAS combines our industry-leading services, systems, and technologies to provide a unique, custom-tailored solution for each customer's individual asset protection need.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.mistrasgroup.com

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

