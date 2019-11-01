TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WD Group of Companies today announced the acquisition of 50% of the outstanding shares of Toronto based NHLPA certified agency IHG. Murray Koontz, founder and President of IHG, will continue as President and CEO and remain responsible for the day-to-day operations and the management of its athlete clients.



WD Group of Companies is wholly owned by Wildeboer Dellelce LLP, one of Canada's largest standalone corporate finance and securities law firms. Other divisions of the WD Group of Companies include WD Numeric Corporate Services and WD Capital Markets.

Perry Dellelce, Managing Partner of Wildeboer Dellelce and Chair of the WD Group of Companies, states; "In today's changing professional services marketplace, we recognize that law firms must be creative and innovative in the servicing of their clients. With this latest acquisition, the WD Group of Companies continues to differentiate WD Group's parent, Wildeboer Dellelce, from other law firms in Canada. For the law firm, the acquisition of IHG is our initial step in the formation of our sports and entertainment practice group. For the WD Group of Companies, the IHG acquisition is our initial step towards building a sports and entertainment management business."

Murray Koontz, founder and President of IHG, adds; "Partnering with one of Canada's most forward-looking and entrepreneurial law firms and its related companies within the WD Group of Companies, provides IHG with a new platform upon which to build the IHG brand and offer clients additional services and value."

About Wildeboer Dellelce LLP (wildlaw.ca) – Founded in 1993, Wildeboer Dellelce is one of Canada's premier corporate finance and business transactional law firms. With over 50 professionals, the law firm offers private and public clients services in a range of areas including corporate finance and securities, mergers and acquisitions, tax, corporate governance, commercial real estate, debt products, structured finance and executive compensation. The firm works across all industries including financial services, real estate, technology, biotechnology, industrial and consumer goods and natural resources. The firm is also known for its work in emerging industries including cannabis, esports and fintech. The partners of Wildeboer Dellelce are the owners of the WD Group of Companies.

The WD Group of Companies includes:

International Hockey Group (IHG) (ihgagency.com) – With over two decades of experience working with elite NHL players and prospects, IHG provides unrivalled service and representation to both its professional and amateur hockey athletes. A full service sports agency, IHG provides advisory services in connection with contract negotiations, advisory services, draft preparations, training and development, insurance, financial management, tax and estate management and marketing and endorsements. IHG operates in Canada, the U.S. and Europe.

WD Numeric Corporate Services (wdnumeric.ca) – Founded in 2003 , WD Numeric Corporate Services is an established corporate services company dedicated to providing Canadian businesses with accurate and timely financial reporting, management and accounting services. WD Numeric's expertise covers a full portfolio of business and corporate services including bookkeeping, payroll, accounting and audit management services, controllership, financial strategies, tax compliance, corporate maintenance and governance and business advisory services.

WD Capital Markets (wdcapital.ca) – Founded in 2009, WD Capital Markets is a boutique corporate finance and M&A advisory firm registered to do business in Ontario, BC, Alberta and Quebec. WD Capital Markets provides debt and equity financing services, M&A advisory and general financial advisory services in both the private and public Canadian capital markets.

