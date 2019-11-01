Newfoundland Power declares dividends on Series A, B, D and G First Preference Shares

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newfoundland Power Inc. has declared regular quarterly dividends on its Series A, B, D and G First Preference Shares as follows:



a dividend of $0.1375 per share on the issued and outstanding 5 ½% Cumulative Redeemable First Preference Shares Series A of the Company for the quarter ending January 31, 2020, be and it is hereby declared payable February 3, 2020 to the Series A First Preference Shareholders of Record at the close of business January 17, 2020;



a dividend of $0.13125 per share on the issued and outstanding 5 ¼% Cumulative Redeemable First Preference Shares Series B of the Company for the quarter ending January 31, 2020, be and it is hereby declared payable February 3, 2020 to the Series B First Preference Shareholders of Record at the close of business January 17, 2020;



a dividend of $0.18125 per share on the issued and outstanding 7 ¼% Cumulative Redeemable First Preference Shares Series D of the Company for the quarter ending February 28, 2020, be and it is hereby declared payable March 2, 2020 to the Series D First Preference Shareholders of Record at the close of business February 14, 2020;



a dividend of $0.19 per share on the issued and outstanding 7.60% Cumulative Redeemable First Preference Shares Series G of the Company for the quarter ending December 31, 2019, be and it is hereby declared payable January 2, 2020 to the Series G First Preference Shareholders of Record at the close of business December 13, 2019; and,



the dividends hereby declared payable be and are hereby designated as eligible dividends within the meaning of s.89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

All the common shares of Newfoundland Power Inc. are owned by Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with total assets of approximately C$53 billion as at September 30, 2019. Fortis Inc.'s 8,800 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries. Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS.

Newfoundland Power is the primary distributer of electricity on the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador, and purchases 93% of its energy needs from Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro. With a customer base of approximately 268,000 accounts, Newfoundland Power is committed to safety, dedicated to the highest level of customer service and delivers reliable electricity at the lowest possible cost. For more information on Newfoundland Power's programs, services and community partnerships, please visit newfoundlandpower.com