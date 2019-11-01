Market Overview

Sequential Brands Group to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 8, 2019

November 01, 2019
NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. ("Sequential" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SQBG) will issue financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019 before the market opens on Friday, November 8, 2019.

Management will provide further commentary on the Company's financial results on a conference call at 8:30am ET that day. To join the conference call, please dial (877) 407-9208 or visit the investor relations page on the Company's website: www.sequentialbrandsgroup.com

About Sequential Brands Group, Inc.
Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the lifestyle and active categories.  Sequential seeks to ensure that its brands continue to thrive and grow by employing strong brand management, design and marketing teams.  Sequential has licensed and intends to license its brands in a variety of consumer categories to retailers, wholesalers and distributors in the United States and around the world.  For more information, please visit Sequential's website at: www.sequentialbrandsgroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Katherine Nash: knash@sbg-ny.com; (512) 757-2566

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
