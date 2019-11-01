Market Overview

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 26, 2019

Globe Newswire  
November 01, 2019 8:30am   Comments
NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will be holding its quarterly earnings conference call for all interested parties on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET.  A press release detailing the company's third quarter results is expected to be issued shortly after 7:30 a.m. ET.  In addition, a presentation of the third quarter results will be available on the company's website at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

What: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
   
When: 8:30 a.m. ET, Tuesday, November 26, 2019
   
Where: http://corporate.abercrombie.com/investors
   
How: Log on to the above website, or call:
   
  Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-800-458-4121
  Domestic Replay Number: 1-888-203-1112, conference ID number 8657055
   
  International Dial-In Number: 1-323-794-2093
  International Replay Number: 1-719-457-0820, conference ID number 8657055

The call will be archived and can be accessed by visiting the company's website at corporate.abercrombie.com.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for Men, Women and Kids through three renowned brands. For more than 125 years, the iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand has outfitted innovators, explorers and entrepreneurs. Today, the brand reflects the updated attitude of modern consumer, while remaining true to its heritage of creating expertly crafted products with an effortless, American style. The Hollister brand epitomizes the liberating and carefree spirit of the endless California summer for the teen market. abercrombie kids creates smart, playful apparel for children ages 5-14, celebrating the wide-eyed wonder of childhood.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. The Company operates more than 850 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com and www.hollisterco.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact:
   
Pamela Quintiliano Ian Bailey
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
(614) 283-6751
 (614) 283-6192
Investor_Relations@anfcorp.com Public_Relations@anfcorp.com

